Segment 3 In The Zone

welcome back welcome back to in the zone. in 2014 north vermillion beat linton at semi-state on their way to a state championship. since then the miners have owned this series as they've won five straight over the falcons with all of those victories being by double digits. the 1a, third ranked falcons were looking to turn things around at home tonight against the miners... 1st qtr, miners picked up a key third and long to setup this play by trey goodman. designed qb draw behind that big o-line. miners lead 7-0 early. later in the 1st, north vermillion looking to answer with a scoring drive of their own as ellis hands off to jon martin for the six yard td run. we're tied at seven. next series for linton, again looking at a third and long but someone forgot to cover lance dyer as he gets behind the safeties and streaks down the sideline. he. is. gone! 69 yards to the house. miners lead 13-7 2nd qtr, 4th & goal and the miners trying to score again before the half, quick qb sneak on the goaline is good. that's goodman's second td of the first half. miners 19-7 first drive of the 3rd qtr, the falcons come out firing. ellis finishes off a near perfect drive with the td pass to wyatt reynolds. falcons back in business 19-12. but linton answers as they march down the field and hand it off to cash, i like to call him crash, howard for the four yard touchdown run. miners lead 25-14. late in the 3rd, miners with the ball again. goodman connects with devyn robertson for the 25 yard touchdown strike. all linton as they extend their lead 31-14. linton beats north vermillion for the sixth straight time with a final score of 38-14. both the miners and the falcons are now 3-1 on the season. north daviess was not only looking to win the highway 57 helmet for the first time since 2015, but a victory tonight would give the cougars their first four and ohh start since 1998.... the highway 57 helmet game taking place at north daviess between the cougars and washington hatchets.... north daviess has the top ranked defense in the staet and they show why here....ted lamson with the interception... washington's defense was up for the challenge early....the big fella ian hill couldn't get to the qb, but he gets his big paws up and bats the ball down... north daviess defense swarming to the football, dante hopkins with the sack as he brings down the washington qb... behind their defense north daviess wins 26-8.....cougars win the highway 57 helmet for the first time since 2015.... north daviess is four and ohh for the first time since 1998.... north knox took a two-game winning streak on the road to boonville... ............... north knox down six-nothing but driving ... play-fake even gets the cameraman to bite ... and that's all holtman doades needs ... racing 33 yards for the tying touchdown. doades ran for 216 on the ground and four scores... .............. the warriors opt to go for two ... and the quick shovel pass works to perfection ... as troy noland sweeps in to make it 8-6 north knox. how about this 2a north knox beats boonville 34-20.....warriors have won 3 straight... olney is one of three teams from our area who's started two and ohh over in illinois.... the tigers were looking to stay perfect tonight as they were at red hill... olney's defense making a name for itself in this one as blake mitchell stays with the qb and brings him down by his jersey for the sack. on offense now and it's jace greenwood open in the flat. that's good for a new set of downs good for a new set of downs for the tigers. just a few plays later look at this beautiful pass to gavin dorn down the sideline. touchdown olney. tigers remain unbeaten as they beat the salukis 41-8. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight, which is sponsored by riddell national bank... terre haute north terre haute south northview parke heritage south vermillion sports 10 smashes of the night..... kickoff coverage by the miners sophmore gabe eslinger as he knocks the falcon returner off his feet. west vigo's dane andrews with the truck. northview's o-linemen landon