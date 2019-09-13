Speech to Text for Segment Two In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to in the zone.... earlier in the week when i was interviewing west vigo star quarterback dane andrews i told him the vikings haven't started a season four and ohh since 2003... he said man, that's back around the time i was born... yes....its been a while since west vigo has opened a season with four straight wins.... they were hoping to get that done tonight, west vigo had a wic road game at northview... vikings marching down the field...zander wilbur takes the shuffle pass and does a great job of making the northview defense miss, he races into knights territory.... later in first quarter now...northview ball....knights go to their workhorse korbin allen he moves the chains with a first down run... same drive....keegan garrison on the qb sneak for the knights first score of the game.... wild play here....keegan garrison fires to the endzone....west vigo deflects it right into the hands of illias gordon, who does an awesome job of getting his feet in to make it count... hey, its better to be lucky than good some plays...northview will take the td... all knights in this one...northview wins 27-6....its their seventh straight win over west vigo... we had a busy night in parke and vermillion county.... sports 10's dominic miranda took in the action up north and joins us now for that.... thanks rick..... the only 1a game in the state invovling two ranked teams took place at parke heritage... the sixth ranked wolves hosted number 10 attica and both teams came in 3 and oh. these teams combined came into tonight averaging almost 100 points per game. .. but it was the defense that stood out to start this one and both teams took a while to find their rhythm out of the gate. it was a packed house in rockville tonight and both teams were fired up for this one. parke heritage senior quarterback logan white looking down field here but he is picked off by attica's eli kirkpatrick and he returns it 20 yards. we went into the second quarter scoreless in this one. attica tried to get things moving as kirkpatrick plays quarterback too. he scoots 47 yards down the sideline to put them in the wolves territory. but attica couldn't capitalize as krikpatrick keeps it again but this time. . . fummbllee! it's recovered by the parke heritage sophomore noble johnson. . . and the wolves took advantage. the senior seth bollinger takes the handoff. . . sheds some arm tackles. . and goes 45 yards for the touchdown. . . look at that hair fluttering in the wind. gotta love that mane. that puts parke heritage up 6 to nothing in the second quarter. . . and they never looked back in this one. the 6th ranked wolves beat attica 26 to 6 to improve their record to a perfect 4 and oh on the year. attica drops to 3 and 1. elsewhere in the wrc....riverton parke hosted seeger on their homecoming! but this one didn't go the way the panthers may have wanted. we pick it up in the second half with r-p trailing 30 to nothing riverton parke quarterback derek lebron tried to get something going as he hits his fellow sophomore cody johnson across the middle for the 25 yard gain to move the chains. but everything was clicking for seeger in this one. junior quarterback khal stephen is elusive. . . evading tacklers left and right, he scrambles for the first down here. next play. . he's at it again. getting outside the pocket and heaaaavving it downfield to his wide open receiver hunter garrison for the 50 yard touchdown pass. seeger rolls in this one. they win 50 to nothing on the road at riverton parke. they get to 500. . .improving to 2 and 2 on the season as r-p drops to 1 and 3 south vermillion stepped out of wrc play tonight and played a non-conference home game versus marshall. the battle of illinois and indiana featured some new jerseys from south v supporting the p-s we love you foundation to help tackle childhood cancer. the wildcats led 29 to 22 heading into the second half. that's when wildcat qb anthony garzolini throws it across the middle and check out that catch by mason holland. putting his body on the line and hauling it in. that drive resulted in a field goal by junior kicker luke higgins putting south v up by 10. marshall fought back though heading into the 4th quarter as qb luke cook rolls out and finds his tight end lance rees for the first down. that set up this pass across the middle. cook finds rees again and the big man does the rest. . just refusing to go down. he trucks his way into the endzone for the 20 yard touchdown reception. . and that brings the lions within just 4. this one was back and forth the whole way but south vermillion ends up on top. 40 to 34 the final from clinton. south vermillion wins the battle of the states to improve to 3 and 1 on the season. marshall heads back to the land of lincoln with a record of one and two. that wraps up my 3 games tonight. man that was fun. back to you marty. for the second year in a row vincennes lincoln finds themselves one and two... last year after their slow start the alices ripped off seventh straight wins... they're hoping history repeats itself again this season... vincennes on the road tonight at mount vernon posey... alices running back ray-kwon hillsap looks like he gets stopped for a short gain but his feet never stop moving as he breaks threw a bunch of tackles to get the first down and more for vincennes lincoln. alices looking to score off the big run but mt. vernon picks them off in the endzone. wildcats beat the alices in this one 35-18. we still have a couple big games to get to including linton-north vermillion and the highway 57 helmet showdown.... and