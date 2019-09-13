Clear

Terre Haute's mayor makes a proclamation for a woman of service after her passing

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 11:08 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

city of terre haute is honoring a woman of honoring a terre haute is the city of the city of terre haute is honoring a woman of service... after her death. marlena johnson hill is a terre haute native. she recently passed away after a battle with cancer. marlena ran and helped stock several food pantries linked to area churches. she also served in several service-based agencies... including western indiana community action agency, foster grandparents, vigo county head start, and the n-double-a-c-p. today, mayor duke bennett declared friday september 13th as marlena johnson hill day. her family and friends say it means so much to them that the city is keeping her legacy of service alive. 04:57:07,14 "i think that this is also a representation of if you continue to work, your works will be acknowleged.. she didn't do this for any types of works or acknowlegments, but if you do help your community your works will be recognized. " commissioner judy anderson was also on hand to take part in today's
