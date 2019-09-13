Clear

Oktoberfest underway in Terre Haute

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

begins at 8. oktoberfest is underway at meadows shopping center in terre haute. the event has been going on for 47 years. the event runs tonight and tomorrow. it's from 11 a-m to 11 p-m both days. the event features live entertainment, food and beer. admission is free. you only have to pay for food and drinks. news 10 caught up with terre haute resident mary watson. she tells us she's attended oktoberfest for the last 40 years. "we don't miss it. it's nice to see people you know. share the music and the food and the food's just out of this world again so highly recommend it for people to come out and enjoy and the weather is nice too." oktoberfest is hosted by the terre
