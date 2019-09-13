Speech to Text for Special bike ride looks to show off 'mega park'

place sometime next week. a very special bike ride hopes to show off a unique part of the wabsah valley, while paying tribute to a historical figure. the first ever "ernie's ride at the rise" is happening tomorrow in vermillion county. it's a bike ride that's happening at the "vermillion rise mega park". that's the former site of the newport chemical depot. the "vermillion trails alliance" is hosting the event. leaders say they have two purposes. the first is to pay tribute to vermillion county native and world war 2 journalist, ernie pyle. the second is to get more people to see the mega park. it hasn't been open to the public. 04:31:22,15 "this is a 7 thousand acre facility. it's gigantic. so we want to show this off to the public." the races have options ranging from 1 have options the races the races have options ranging from 1 mile to 25. the ride is tomorrow at 9 a-m. registration