Speech to Text for Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

music and a silent auction. today was the perfect day for a little outdoor fun. baesler's market in terre haute did just that. the store hosted a special cookout. the proceeds benefited big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley. the organization dedicates itself to strengthening relationship between adults and kids in the