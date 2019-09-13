Speech to Text for Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

day. veterinarians at a local clinic hope to help aging dogs through research... but they need patients. wabash valley animal hospital in terre haute is taking part in a nationwide study. researchers are studying stem cells and if they can be used to help older dogs suffering from arthritis. the clinic needs more patients to participate in the study. they're looking for older dogs that are at least 70-pounds and who are having trouble getting around. they may have arthritis in their knees... hips... shoulders... or elbows. the first vet visit is for a health screening. the second visit is for the stem cell injection. and the third visit is for a 1-month follow-up exam. this is all free. dr. andrew pickering says, "we can find out whether its osteo arthritis or maybe it's a spinal problem, but we can find that out on the screening. that will help them, but we hope to be able to help these guys get along pain free." this is a placebo-controlled study so this means not every animal will be injected with the stem cells. you can see if your pet qualifies online. we've got a link