Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders hold mock election

people in vigo county got a preview of the election process. news 10 stopped by the vigo county public library. that's where officials held a mock election. this comes ahead of the city election in november. while its for the city...there are two referendums people in the county will be able to vote on. they concern bringing a casino to the area and property taxes. officials say they hold these mock elections to make sure you are prepared come election