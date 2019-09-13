Speech to Text for Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basis. do you have "some wicked dance moves"? well "if " you do.. you can now show them off.. and.. help a local charity "win some cash"! here's "a perfect example"! vigo county sheriff's deputy "larry hopper" put "his extreme skills" on display. just look at him go! and it's all in support of "big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley". "the organization" has joined "a national movement" to get communities involved. and now.. it's "your turn". "get this".. "your dance" could land "big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley" "25"-thousand dollars! for complete details "on what to do".. make a point to head on over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com. /////// "news 10 first at five".. will