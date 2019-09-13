Speech to Text for Clothing Closet Clear Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"happening right now".. "a clothing closet" clear-out! indiana foster and adoptive parents are hosting a "2"-day "community event". it's out with the old.. to make way "for the new"! as you can see.. there's a little bit of everything. items range "from clothing", "shoes", "toys and books", and more. "organizers say".. "the goal" is to ensure families have "all the necessities they need" ////// ///// "i just want to take some of the stress and alleviate some of the responsibilities of all families in the wabash valley for them to be able to come and get what they need for children." ////// the clothing closet "is free". you have until "6"-o'clock tonight to check things out. just head on over "to the northside community united methodist church". and you have a 2nd opportunity "tomorrow" from "9 until-"3". just remember.. that all items are on a 1st come.. 1st serve