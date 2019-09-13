Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

dot com. every "65"-seconds.. someone in this country is diagnosed "with alzheimers". this year alone.. "the disease" will cost the nation "290"-billion-dollars. and "by 20-50".. that figure could jump to "1"-point "1"-trillion-dollars. it's these kinds of statistics that make local awareness walks "so incredibly important". you're looking at video from last year's event "here in terre haute". "teams" and "individuals" raise money by taking pledges and donations from people in the community. "proceeds" support "the care", "support", and "resear programs" of the alzheimer's association. this year's walk "is tomorrow". it'll be held "at fairbanks park". registration begins at "8" a-m.. with "the walk" starting at 9:30. news 10's very own "jon swaner" will emcee the event. and you still have time to participate. we've linked you to everything you need to know on our web site "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com".