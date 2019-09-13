Speech to Text for Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how "this e-learning day" will benefit teachers. are you prepared "to make marvelous memories" with your family and friends "this fall"? "hobson's family farm" is ready to help "make that a reality". take a look at this bird's eye view "of this year's maze". "marvelous memories" pays tribute to some well known super-heroes. look closely.. and you'll see the likes "of thor", "the hulk", "captain america", "spider-man", and "iron-man". but.. as a family-owned business.. "the hobsons" want t honor all super-heroes. /////// /////// " i've enjoyed watching it grow over the years and being able to start working it and seeing the new people that come around and the new employees." //////// "the official hobson family farm season" begins "tomorrow" and runs through october 27th. and "if" you are a member of the military.. this weekend "is free"! on top of the maze.. there's "the famous jumping pillow", "petting zoo", "cow train", "pumpkin patch", and more. for complete information.. be sure to visit our website at w-t-h-i t-v