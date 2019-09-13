Speech to Text for E-Learning day set for next week in Clay County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in "this education alert"... "students in clay county" will "not" be in the classroom "nex wednesday".. but "they will still be learning"! there's "a scheduled e-learning day". "teachers" are creating lesson plans "for students to complete at home". they use programs that connect to the internet. "students" will "read", "watch videos", and even take part "in group work" for assignments. there was "a practice day" earlier this month. since then.. "educators" have made some tweaks. "they say".. they put a lot of thought into the plan. ////// ///// "for the last 18 months, we've studying and we've been talking to other districts around the state. doing our homework, and gathering some information. find out what worked well, they were very candid about what didn't work well." /////// "teachers" will have accommodations for students who do "not" have internet access. now.. coming-up for you tonight at "6"-o'clock.. you'll hear just