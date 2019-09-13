Speech to Text for Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers

a "9"-million-dollar grant.. is taking "girl power" to another level.. "countless studies show".. a shortage of women "in stem careers". but as news 10's "alia blackburn" shows us.. "a new program" "in vigo count is trying to change that. /////// /////// a lot of teachers will say if you show kids a hobby early... it's likely to stick throughout their lives. for two "lost creek elementary teachers"... that's the motivation behind a new program. this is "computer coding for girls" at "lost creek". the after-school program is part of a grant... received by vigo county schools. teacher "angie miller" said she got inspired after reading an article about a lack of women in computer sciene. she says if kids... ages 8 to 12... are exposed to coding early... they're likely to take on courses in the future. thru this club... miller says they're connecting girls to the tools they need. "we're using the program called 'hour of code', and what we hope to do with that is to give them those basic building blocks of what coding is, and kind of how that works and maybe spark their interest." it's sparking interest alright... miller says the original plan was to only take 25 girls... but within the club's first two days... that number jumped to 50. coming up... you'll hear from some of those students... and what else they're learning besides coding. in the newsroom... alia blackburn.. back to you. ///////