Speech to Text for Vigo County's sheriff weighs in on proposed weight limit increase on semi-trucks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the indiana state legislature".. is having a hearing "next wednesday" to tal about the impacts of heavier semi trucks "on hoosier roadways". vigo county sheriff "john plasse says".. he's "against th idea" of bigger, heavier trucks on our roads. "he says".. it impacts the safety of other drivers.. plus, creates more damage to our roads and bridges. "he says".. he understands the need for semis and large trucks to be able to deliver and haul things. but he does "not" think.. they need to get "any bigger". /////// ////// "obvioulsy in our county and i-70 in particular some fatal accidents involving trucks /// you know the trucks are necessary and we support them going through our communitys but i don't think that we should support making them bigger than they are now." /////// according "to the federal motor carrier administration".. more than "5"-thousand accident were tied