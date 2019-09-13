Speech to Text for VCSC Board member Burks said he abstained from ESG vote on Monday because he missed August attorney

new for you now at "5". "a school board member".. further explains.. why he chose "to abstain from voting" on an important issue. "on monday night".. "the vigo county school board" approved a resolution. it allows attorneys to negotiate a settlement "with energy systems group". "the board feels".. "e-s-g" overbilled "the school corporation" promoting the legal action. "if" a settlement can "not" be reached.. "the board" could sue "e-s-g". board member "mel burks" abstained from voting "on that resolution". he explained "why".. to news 10's "jon swaner". ///////// //////// in late august, the vigo county school board met in executive session in downtown indianapolis. the purpose was to discuss this resolution against e-s-g. attorneys from bose, mckinney and evans explained to board members their options. we told you that day.. 5 of the 7 board members were in attendance. board member mel burks confirmed to us he was not at that meeting due to prior commitments. he said because he was not there, he isn't familiar with what was discussed that day. burks felt he wasn't up to speed on what the attorney, jonathan mayes, had to say. burks says that's why he abstained. monday's meeting was 13 days after that executive session. when we pointed out he had this long to do his homework on the executive session before monday's vote, here's how burks responded. 17.42.1} "if i did not receive any information from the person who's leading the meeting, then i think i'm still not... what i usually do is ask particular questions. and i was not able to do so." burks is also the ceo of hamilton center. his vote prompted many of you to ask whether there's a connection between hamilton center and e-s-g. hear the response from burks himself tonight at six. back to you. /////////