Speech to Text for 14-year-old arrested in threat situation at Sullivan football game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"for treatment". "a middle school student" is arrested "late last night".. after causing a scare "during a middle school football game". as we 1st told you last night "on news 10 nightwatch".. hundreds of people attending the 7th and 8th grade football games "at sullivan high school".. wer escorted into the gym. "authorities" received word.. that "a man" would be coming to the game "with a gun" it turns out.. that was "not" true. "the man in question" was located and searched. "indiana state police say".. it was all "a threat" started by a "14"-year-old "sullivan middle school student". and "that juvenile" was arrested "late last night". "the teen" was taken to "a juvenile center in vincennes".. and is being charged "with disorderly conduct" and "intimidation".