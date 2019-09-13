Speech to Text for One sent to the hospital after Friday morning crash in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"police say".. "1"-person went to the hospital after a crash in terre haute this morning. it happened at the intersection "of 9th and walnut streets". "police say".. "an s-u-v" was driving "on walnut". "the driver" reported "having a green light". "a van".. from 9th street.. went through the intersection. and according to police.. "that driver" could "not" remember the color of the light. "the impact" caused "the s- u-v" to roll over. "1"-of the drivers went to the hospital