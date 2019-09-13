Speech to Text for Police identify three teens involved in fatal Greene County crash

also breaking this midday... we now know the names of the three teens involved in a deadly accident that happened last night in greene county. the sheriff's office says 16 year old kaylee lynn lane moore died in the accident. police say 16 year old jade-lyn alejandria brassie drove her s-u-v off the road and hit a tree. she's receiving treatment. 15-year-old "ever green" was also a passenger. she also went to a hospital. police say both brassie and green are in stable condition. the crash happened on county road 11-hundred west near jasonville. the three teens involved are all students of shakamak high school. join us at 5 and 6 this evening for more on