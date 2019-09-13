All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for some clay county drivers this morning. starting today traffic will shift onto the new state road 46 bridge. that's over "the eel river" in bowling green. flaggers will direct traffic on both ends of the project. construction is set to wrap-up by mid-october.

new information just into us on a story we've been telling you about all morning. we can now confirm a teenager is dead after a thursday night crash in greene county. the greene county sheriff's department tells us it happened just before 6:30 last night. police and emergency crews were called to county road 1100 west near jasonville. the crash involved one vehicle. three female juveniles were inside. one of the teens died. the two others are hospitalized at this hour. they are in stable condition. the three attended shakamak high school. no names have been released.

///

a homeless man is behind bars this morning. he's accused of stabbing another man. police say it happened wednesday near saint joe's church. that's in downtown terre haute. court documents say brian pryor broke-up a fight between robert jones and a woman. police say jones was cut several times in the face and hand. pryor faces charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

///

a scare at a youth football game in sullivan, indiana. around 7:30 last night, people rushed off the field at sullivan high school and into the gym. that's after reports of a man with a gun. that turned out not to be the case. sheriff clark cottom says the scare was likely a rumor started by students.

///

a vincennes dog will be put down. that's after biting a young girl. the decision came during a special meeting for the vincennes board of public works. police say a dog named "axil" attacked a girl at chicago park. during the meeting first responders described what happened. the dog's family also spoke out against having their pet put down.

///

a company wants to turn the old y-m-c-a on 6th street in terre haute into affordable living apartments. last night they came back to the terre haute city council to ask for an 8 year tax abatement. the council previously denied a 10 year abatement a few months ago. the company must come back to the council one more time to get a confirmation vote. they hope to be able to break ground by november.

///

walmart's distribution center will host a job fair tuesday. that's in olney, illinois. officials are looking to hire around 100 people. they'll work for the grocery distribution center. pay starts at $17.75 an hour. tuesday's job fair runs from 11 am to 6 pm.

///

happening today - a mock election to make sure you're prepared for the november election. it will be hosted by the vigo county public library. you'll be able to ask questions. you'll also have a chance to learn new election rules. the mock election will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

///

the blues at the crossroads festival kicks off today! the terre haute tradition hosts thousands of individuals and bands each year. 7th and wabash will see quite the crowd over this two-day festival. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the verve. she has more on the festival and what you can expect to see if you attend. it's the 19th anniversary of this event and in no time people of the valley will be celebrating right outside the verve. two different stages means double the fun. take a look at your screen for some of those times and prices. it kicks off tonight at 6. it starts back up tomorrow at 3. it's $10 for general admission.. and its $5 for isu students, staff, and first responders. but what's the bigger picture behind this weekend of fun? organizer connie wrin says the money donated will go towards building a music room at the ymca. wrin says it's a chance to give a kid an opportunity they may never get. for more information on the event visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from outside the verve, jk, news 10.

////

also happening this weekend is the annual "oktoberest" in terre haute. we found crews setting up yesterday. this is at meadows shopping center. oktoberfest celebrates german culture. it features music, a beer garden, and of course lots of good food. oktoberfest runs today and tomorrow. that's from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.