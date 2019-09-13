Speech to Text for Friday: Showers, afternoon clearing. High: 86

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showers friday: friday: showers possible, mostly sunny. high: 86 friday night: mostly clear, cooler. low: 59 saturday: mostly sunny, nice. high: 82 it's not too friday: showers possible, mostly sunny. high: 86 friday night: mostly clear, cooler. low: 59 saturday: mostly sunny, nice. high: 82 friday: showers possible, mostly sunny. high: 86 friday night: mostly clear, cooler. low: 59 saturday: mostly sunny, nice. high: 82 friday: showers possible, mostly sunny. high: 86 friday night: mostly clear, cooler. low: 59 saturday: mostly sunny, nice. high: 82