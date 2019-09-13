Speech to Text for 19th Anniversary of the Blues at the Crossroads Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today kicks off the "blues at the crossroads festival." thousands people... and 18 bands... will unite on "7th and wabash" for a weekend of fun. the terre haute tradition offers blues music, great food, and even a silent disco! news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from "the verve." she has more on the festival and what you can look forward to this weekend! in just a few hours there will be a line out this door! the event started 19 years ago.. and now it's blossomed into a two day music festival. take a look at your screen for some important informaton on the event. it kicks off tonight at 6. it starts back up tomorrow at 3. it's 10-dollars for general admission.. and its 5-dollars for isu students, staff, and first responders. this is some video of last year's event. you may see familiar faces... and performances from "max allen".. "solid sauce"..."miller band"...and many more! there will be two stages...with two different line ups. organizer "connie wrin" says it's an opportunity to bring several genres of music to the valley. "it's humbling to have people emailing me from all over wanting to play. so this allows me not only to bring more local music in but also have some different genre of music." for more information on the event... visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live from the verve, jk, news 10.