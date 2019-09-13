Clear

19th Anniversary of the Blues at the Crossroads Festival

Friday kicks off the Blues at the Crossroads Festival! Thousands of people and 18 bands will unite on 7th and Wabash for a weekend of fun.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:43 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 6:43 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 19th Anniversary of the Blues at the Crossroads Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today kicks off the "blues at the crossroads festival." thousands people... and 18 bands... will unite on "7th and wabash" for a weekend of fun. the terre haute tradition offers blues music, great food, and even a silent disco! news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from "the verve." she has more on the festival and what you can look forward to this weekend! in just a few hours there will be a line out this door! the event started 19 years ago.. and now it's blossomed into a two day music festival. take a look at your screen for some important informaton on the event. it kicks off tonight at 6. it starts back up tomorrow at 3. it's 10-dollars for general admission.. and its 5-dollars for isu students, staff, and first responders. this is some video of last year's event. you may see familiar faces... and performances from "max allen".. "solid sauce"..."miller band"...and many more! there will be two stages...with two different line ups. organizer "connie wrin" says it's an opportunity to bring several genres of music to the valley. "it's humbling to have people emailing me from all over wanting to play. so this allows me not only to bring more local music in but also have some different genre of music." for more information on the event... visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live from the verve, jk, news 10.
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Image

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

Image

Vigo County leaders hold mock election

Image

"Fix it and fix it right..." Leeland Ave. residents are fed up with traffic and conditions of their

Image

A local community is mourning the loss of a teen

Image

Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

Image

Clothing Closet Clear Out

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park

Image

Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator