Clear

THS Tennis

Braves beat THN

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for THS Tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute south boys tennis team suffered their first loss of the season tuesday... you know the fourth ranked braves would bring it even more tonight against the rivals terre haute north... the braves and patriots met at south.... cain-in sellers needed less than an hour to win his match...the star terre haute south number one singles player won in straight sets.... south's number three singles player caleb morris rips a forehand winner, he dominated his match....he didn't lose a single game...he puts the braves up two-ohh in the match... one doubles....athletic play by south's seth gage at the net to deliver a point... they won to clinch the match... terre haute south takes it 4-1....for the 10th time in the last 11 years the braves win their regular season match against the patriots... <it's important because you get to walk around school knowing, hey. you're one more team
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen