Speech to Text for THS Tennis

the terre haute south boys tennis team suffered their first loss of the season tuesday... you know the fourth ranked braves would bring it even more tonight against the rivals terre haute north... the braves and patriots met at south.... cain-in sellers needed less than an hour to win his match...the star terre haute south number one singles player won in straight sets.... south's number three singles player caleb morris rips a forehand winner, he dominated his match....he didn't lose a single game...he puts the braves up two-ohh in the match... one doubles....athletic play by south's seth gage at the net to deliver a point... they won to clinch the match... terre haute south takes it 4-1....for the 10th time in the last 11 years the braves win their regular season match against the patriots... <it's important because you get to walk around school knowing, hey. you're one more team