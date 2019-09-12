Speech to Text for Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

strive 3-65. bethesda gardens is having a fish fry. the event is a fundraiser for the honey creek fire department. the event is seven dollars. it's at bethesda gardens in terre haute. tomorrow..september 13th from 5 p-m to 7 p-m. you can enjoy live entertainment and an art show featuring work by bethesda's residents. staff says sparky the fire dog may even make an appearance. "well we know there's so much going on in the wabash valley this weekend, which is so exciting for our community. so we hope that you might get your belly full with fish and then go out an enjoy the rest of the festivities." all proceeds from the