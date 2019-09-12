Speech to Text for Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

vigo county sheriff's deputies and terre haute police are looking to take each other out.... on the court. we're talking about the "brown versus blue" basketball game. it's an annual event where teams from each organization square off. you're looking at video from a previous year. the vigo county sheriff's office came away with the prize last year. of course terre haute police are hoping to change that this year. but either way... the money they raise will go toward chances and services for youth. 08:39:13,24 "as police officers, it's a good time for us, a good opportunity to get together and let our guard down a little bit... have some fun at the same time and raise some money for a good cause " this year's "brown vs blue game" is happening october 1st at terre haute south high school. the doors open at 6..30 pm. tickets are 5 dollars at the door. children 12 and under get in