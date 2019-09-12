Speech to Text for Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

10 am to 2 pm. the hamilton center in terre haute hosted a clothing drive today. it's called "we've got your back" hamilton center staff brought in clothes and shoes for infants, children, and adults. they invited their clients to come and pick out clothes free of charge. clinical supervisor missy burton knows how meaningful this is. "we've got families in a wide variety of different situations. where they've had to leave home without anything and so by coming here. . parents can get clothing for their children and just meet some basic needs." //////// the hamilton center saw over 200 people in their summer clothing drive. staff plans to donate leftover