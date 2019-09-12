Speech to Text for Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

ground by november. back to you. in tonight's education alert... clay community schools work to get the word out about their new improved high schools. two promotional videos premiered to the public tonight during the clay community school board meeting. they are videos done through the students' perspective of what new students can expect in clay county. superintent jeff fritz told news 10...they are proud of their renovated schools and they want the public to know what clay county has to offer. he said there is one last project in the works. ..."clay community schools went through a major building renovation for northview high school and clay city high school. there were some areas we put off till the end to see what funds were left. restrooms in clay city high school are what we are going to tackle now. we're hoping to get finished hopefully before the end of this calendar year.."