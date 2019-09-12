Clear

New life for the old YMCA?

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:24 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New life for the old YMCA?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

purpose for an old building in terre haute. good evening and thanks for joining us. the old building is the former y-m-c-a on 6th street in terre haute. you'll remember a few months ago a company called commonwealth asked the terre haute city council for a "10" year tax abatement for the area. the council denied. now, they're back and asking for an "8" year tax abatement. news 10's sarah lehman was at the council meeting tonight. she joins us now in the studio with your continuing coverage. if you live in terre haute you've probably passed this abandoned building a time or two. one company wants to make this old y-m-c-a into some affordable living apartments. it's sat empty for more than a decade. "it's important for our communities to preserve that history" after being denied the first time - the company common wealth is back. this time they're asking the terre haute city council for an 8 year tax abatement instead of a 10 year one. so} "we found some replacement grant from okra which is a local state agency to help fill the gap that the difference created." they hope to turn the old... empty rundown ymca on 6th street into affordable living apartments. so} "before the meeting we were talking to a mother who had swimming lessons with her children in that pool and there's so many great memories that make these projects so unique to the community it's great to be able to preserve those memories and give new life to the builidng." last time the council voted 5 to 4 against it. this time they voted 5 to 3 *for it. council president martha crossen was one of those "yes" votes. so} "i think if we're gonna save this builidng we don't need to let it sit empty much longer because it's just going to continue to detierate so i'm excited that there's a possibility to have this investment in our community and to put this building back to work." but it's not done yet they have to come back to the council one more time to get a confirmation vote. if they second vote passes they can start. they hope to be able to break
