Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

is still pending. police are searching for a purse snatcher. and they have suveillance pictures they want "you" to see vigo county sheriff john plasse has details in this week's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the terre haute police department. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. on september 6th, an elderly female had her purse stolen while at menards on fort harrison. take a look at these images of the suspect. the victim had left her purse in a shopping cart on the parking lot, later realizing she left her purse behind. security footage from menards shows the suspect, a white female, heavier build, wearing glasses stealing the purse. the suspect vehicle as shown appears to be a smaller black or dark colored passenger car. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop, go online at wthitv.com and follow the links or call detective rick decker at 812-244-2274. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.