Clear

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is still pending. police are searching for a purse snatcher. and they have suveillance pictures they want "you" to see vigo county sheriff john plasse has details in this week's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the terre haute police department. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. on september 6th, an elderly female had her purse stolen while at menards on fort harrison. take a look at these images of the suspect. the victim had left her purse in a shopping cart on the parking lot, later realizing she left her purse behind. security footage from menards shows the suspect, a white female, heavier build, wearing glasses stealing the purse. the suspect vehicle as shown appears to be a smaller black or dark colored passenger car. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop, go online at wthitv.com and follow the links or call detective rick decker at 812-244-2274. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
More heat, but cooler air is coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Fish Fry Fundraiser to raise money for Honey Creek Fire Department

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

Image

Hamilton Center hosts clothing drive for people in need

Image

Getting the word about improved schools in Clay County

Image

New life for the old YMCA?

Image

Board of public works decides fate of dog

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Menards purse thief

Image

Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen