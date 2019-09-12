Speech to Text for Police in Sullivan County say rumors of a man with a gun a midde school football game

for you tomorrow. a developing story out of sullivan county. authorities are trying to figure out how what appears to be a rumor...turned into fear at a youth football game tonight. around 7:30 tonight hundreds of people attending 7th and 8th grade football games at sullivan high school rushed off the fields and into the gym. there was concern a man had a gun. several law enforcement agencies and a canine quickly took over. sullivan sheriff clark cottom tells news 10...a man was questioned and his car was searched. but cottom says his deputies found nothing, and the man was cooperative. he says this scare was likely a rumor started by students. authorities are now trying to get to the bottom of the rumor. parents and