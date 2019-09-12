Speech to Text for Serious Greene County crash may have involved Shakamak students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are we are following breaking news tonight out of greene county. we've learned of a serious car crash in greene county. dispatchers tell us they've spent hours working a crash that happened earlier this evening. they would not give us the address. news 10 has learned the accident may have invovled students from shakamak high school. we're still working to confirm their conditions, and to get more details. we hope to have more information