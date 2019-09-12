Speech to Text for NORTHVIEW VOLLEYBALL

this year.> we had a wic volleyball showdown, as northview entertained sullivan... katy anderson had a huge game for northview....nice shot right in the middle of the sullivan defense.... sullivan setter madalyn rinck returns the favor with a great shot and oint for the lady arrows... i told you katy anderson had a big night....she sets kambree lucas, who had 28 kills... listen to this, anderson had 47 assist....that's incredible...