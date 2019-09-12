Clear

New study shows 1 in 3 Hoosiers are obese

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

expanding waitlines are a growing problem across the country. a new report shows more hoosiers are packing on the pounds. news 10's heather good is here now with more on the numbers and what experts say should be done to fix the problem. patrece and rondrell on news 10 first at five... i told you about the report showing 1 in 3 hoosiers are obese and the numbers don't just look bad on the scale. the data points to a growing crisis... and experts say there needs to be some fundamental change. experts explain obesity is "closely tied" to poverty. that's why they say more should be done to help everyone get access to healthy food. study authors came up with 31 recommendations. a few include expanding programs like the "special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children" taxing sugary drinks and offering free preventive services. "there's individual responsibilty about making healthy choices but there's also community and government responsibilty and there's a role for the private sector, for the food industry, etc. to play." obesity is known to cause serious health problems like type 2 diabetes and it increases the risk for stroke and cancer. we've got much more on this report. you can find it on our website wthitv.com.
