Speech to Text for Crews begin setup for Oktoberfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at strive 3-65. preparation for an annual festival is underway. news 10 recorded this video of crews setting up for oktoberfest. it begins tomorrow at meadows shopping center in terre haute. oktoberfest celebrates german culture. there will be music, a beer garden and of course lots of good food. organizers say the festival is always a good time! "the germans have been here since the early 1800's. it's just very industrious. it keeps everybody together." if you can't make it tomorrow...you still have time. oktoberfest runs through