Speech to Text for Culinary Queens gears up for the biggest Halloween party of the season

a group of local women is building up the halloween spirit. they're raising money for a good cause along the way! news 10 spoke with organizers for "culinary queens". it's an annual fundraiser for the f-s-a counseling center in terre haute. the organization is dedicated to providing help to people in need. as part of culinary queens... chefs will provide a variety of dishes. each queen will be asking you for tips. right now the fundraiser still needs chefs to volunteer. in addition to raising money, organizers call the event the biggest halloween party of the season. "some of our chefs are really competitive so we get some fun stuff. we definitely get halloween themed like frank n weenies but we also have cupcakes and even things like chips and salsa." culinary queens takes place october queens takes culinary culinary queens takes place october 26th. it's