Speech to Text for Indiana State University Mentor Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

11 am to 6 pm. indiana state university is introducing a new mentoring center for students. the goal is to help those in college maneuver through some of the challenges they'll face in the classroom and in life. the center will provide students with the resources they need to get through college . news 10's richard solomon is live from the cunningham memorial library. that's where the center is. he shares his conversation with one student on how this new center will be very important to her success. i talked to ashley mauldin earlier. she's in her junior year. she told me college can be down right stressful. but she's hoping the new mentoring center will catapult her to her dreams. pk} everyone has a different experience in college.. "it's a roller coaster especially for me because im working 30 hours a week..handling school..and just personal life too" ashley mauldin is a junior at indiana state. but she's looking to get the upper hand on college with the new mentoring center. it's a place where student's can go for the guidance they need. "you are talking to somebody who's already been there helps you see like the light at the end of the tunnel it's kind of like if they made it through you can make it through" the center will provide students with mentors. it'll also be a "central hub" for all of the mentoring programs on campus. "i believe when it comes to mentorship it doesn't just stop after academics" aaron slocum is the director of the mentoring center. he told me this center will help students in more ways than one. "it's going to be a resource to students that's going to help them be that stepping stone for that individual to propel them into the person that they want to be" mauldin says she believes every student should utalize the mentoring center. "many students they need that extra push they need that extra motivation so maybe they might feel comfortable talking to someone who's been through college themselves so i think this is very important." slocum told he hopes that the center is fully up ready by the end of this month. reporting live in vigo county im richard solomon news 10