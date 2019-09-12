Speech to Text for 22 Push-up Challenge

haute is beginning its 22 pushup social media challenge. for 22 days in september. . 22 organizations will be challenged to do 22 pushups. this is because 22 military veterans commit suicide every day in the united states. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with a veteran today. he joins us now with more on what this means to him. . and what his association is doing to spread awareness. just simply saying the word suicide and talking about it goes a long way for a lot of people. this certainly is the case for the military veteran community. many organizations are doing what they can to spread awareness about suicide prevention to try and help out. pk} "22 you know it's too many." // "a lot of people don't know where to turn." 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the united states. that's why bill little heads up the 22 pushup challenge at the hamilton center. for 22 days in september. . . 22 organizations are challenged to do 22 pushups. the goal is to spread awareness about military veteran suicide. his goal is to bring this staggering number down. "it's the single most over represented sub-population of any number with suicides." /// "we believe that it doesn't have to happen. suicide is completely preventable" he's not the only one spreading awareness. james bonte is a veteran who is also the secretary at the combat veterans motorcycle association in terre haute. his association is hosting a 22 motorcycle ride on october 19th. this is a time for veterans to reflect and address the issue of suicide. "we just try to get our name out there and let people see us with doing these rides so if in the future if they know of any veteran that's needing help or needs somebody to talk to they can reach out to one of us." this goes deeper than just a simple motorcycle ride for bonte. they want to create a safe space for veterans to know they have people to talk to... people who know what they are going through. "we try to connect with them and make a brotherhood where they do have some place to turn because we've all been through the same thing. it's a lot harder once you've come back home and trying to adjust." bonte has a message to those who are struggling. "we'd much rather have you around. . you know? and share stories with." /// "there's organizations and also programs out there you know. don't give in." the combat veterans motorcycle association's motorcycle ride is october 19th. it starts at 11 a-m in west terre haute. their goal is to have a nice calming ride where veterans can reflect. . share stories. . and