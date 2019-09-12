Speech to Text for Walmart distribution in Olney hiring 100 people, jobs start at $17.75 an hour

in this evening's job alert... walmart in olney, illinois is looking to hire. on tuesday, september 17th the walmart distribution center is hosting a job fair. officials are looking to hire around 100 people. they'd be working for the grocery distribution center. the pay starts at 17-75 an hour. again, the job fair takes place tuesday september 17th. it's from