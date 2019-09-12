Speech to Text for Vigo County teen found guilty in connection to August warehouse fire

in a split second. in this evening's crime alert... vigo county authorities held a trial for a minor connected to a large fire. on august 11th....terre haute firefighters responded to a fire. it happened on the 17 hundred block of maple avenue. that's the location of the old fibre plant. you're looking at video from that day. authorities arrested two teenagers in connection to the fire. their names will not be released because they are minors. one of those teenagers was on trial today. prosecutor terre modesitt says a judge found that teenager guilty. the other teenager is facing trespassing charges. that case