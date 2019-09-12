Clear

Vigo County Sheriff's Office takes part in active shooter training

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

weekend. good evening and thanks for joining us. tonight news 10 is learning more on how local authorities are working to keep you safe. the f-b-i says around 85 people were killed in active shooter situations in 20-18. the shooter's ages spanned anywhere from 13 to 64. law enforcement officers "caught" around 11 of those shooters. authorities "killed" at least four of them. get this...in several instances the public risked their lives to take on these shooters. despite all the variables....the f-b-i says one thing is constant. these situations can occur anywhere...at anytime... in this evening's safety alert... news 10 got an inside look into a special training course in terre haute. a course where local officers prepare for active shooters. *nats -- "drop the gun drop the gun," bang bang* it's a situation that can happen any time... any where-- byte:{locatio} "it's an active shooter at the court house, a business, a warehouse business, or a school." --the vigo county sheriff's office is training for these situations at top guns. deputies are maneuvering through "high stress" situations with someone shooting at them. *nats -- "show me your hands, show me your hands.* on this day.. our cameras got the same view police do.. jeff bell was part of the training. byte:{bad guy} "how do i tell the bad guys from the good guys.." he says it's helping them learn how to react better to chaotic scenarios. [notes:quick key] byte:{sorting threa} "the more of this we can do, sorting out the office workers, the students, or whatever it might be, from the threats we need to stop, it makes us better, more effective." *nats -- "put your hands on your head, walk out of the room." bell says in many cases... it all comes down to speed. byte: (factor} "if we're very slow.. that gives the bad guy a chance to hurt more people." *nats bang bang* practice... with the hope of saving lives... if the time ever comes. *nats* get on your knees, hands above your head our crews who went through the course... say it was eye-opening. they say it helped them understand just "a touch" of ho difficult it is for law enforcement to have to make life altering decisions in a split second.
