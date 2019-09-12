Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery

it's fair to say.. "the fork in the road crew".. loves "all" types of food! so.. when they hear about something.. they've never had. "a fork stop".. becomes "a must"! take a look.. as they sink their teeth into.. "one sweet surprise"! /////// ///////// when you walk into jamie chesterson's bakery.. you'll see everything from his tribute to miltary pow's to his love for the golden girls, oh yeah and some of the best baked goods in our area. "like an onion man, like an onion, lots of layers." but your trip to the red room cakery will not be boring, because jamie is a charachter. "i have heard numerous times hey man you belong on the back of a hog or something, that's always funny to me have that stereotype oh your not a pastrey chef, yeah i am." "i was in the navy, i wanted to impress a girl on the ship and come to find out she was married with kids back home so it didn't really work out to my favor." but luckily his love for baking did, so six days a week you'll find him here. "we make artisan breads, we do different types of pastries, pies, brownies, cookies, cakes, a full service bakery and cake studio." nat/// mixing flour just recently he started making something that customers are going crazy for... a beignet.. it's basically a french donut. "it's a unique dessert, it's much like a donut, but it's got different charachteristics that separate it much from a regular donut as you guys saw. " "roll it out on the table" nat/// rolling out dough "cut them in to 2 by 2 squares and they get fried." nat/// fryer "and the regular ones get doused in well lets just say a little bit of sugar." nat//// sprinkling sugar nat/// (marty)you don't need those. nat/// (ross) i'll tell ya what, those french. for those customers who need a little kick to go along with their beinget's, jamie creates what he calls boozey beignet's, infused with kalua, bourbon, or even red wine. "it's five oclock somewhere mike so there is a lot of people that come in to indulge in them yes." nat/// little carmel drizzle nat/// there you guys have it boozey bengiet's so head to the red room cakery for beingets, and if you know any golden girls trivia that would be a bonus. in terre haute with the fork in the road, mike latta news 10.