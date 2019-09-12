Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight things will be warm again. overnight lows dropping to 70, and a few of us could see some showers. tomorrow we start the day with a chance for showers, but expect it to clear up later into friday. day time highs tomorrow not quite as hot at 86. tomorrow night, things are looking much better. mostly clear and cooler with an overnight low of 57. tonight things will be warm again. overnight lows dropping to 70, and a few of us could see some showers. tomorrow we start the day with a chance for showers, but expect it to clear up later into friday. day time highs tomorrow not quite as hot at 86. tomorrow night, things are looking much better. mostly clear and cooler with an overnight low of 57. tonight things will be warm again. overnight lows dropping to 70, and a few of us could see some showers. tomorrow we start the day with a chance for showers, but expect it to clear up later into friday. day time highs tomorrow not quite as hot at 86. tomorrow night, things are looking much better. mostly clear and cooler with an overnight low of 57. tonight things will be warm again. overnight lows dropping to 70, and a few of us could see some showers. tomorrow we start the day with a chance for showers, but expect it to clear up later into friday. day time highs tomorrow not quite as hot at 86. tomorrow night, things are looking much better. mostly clear and cooler with an overnight