Speech to Text for Flu shots are ready

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

six. back to you. /////// it's not flu season yet.. but you can get your flu vaccine "right now"! "news 10" stopped "by the vigo county health department today". "the health educator says".. "the department" has started getting "flu shot shipments". you can get your shot now.. but "experts recommend" getting flu shots "in october". "they say".. it takes about "2"-weeks for the flu to work into your system. "the vaccine itself" varies from year-to-year. /////// ////// 8:29:01 - 8:29:14 "so what they do is they look at the season before and kind of see what strands of the flu we had in that season and that's how they come up with their formula for this coming season. they add whatever they think is going to be most prominent to protect us." ////// anyone older than "6"-months should get a flu shot. "if" you do get sick.. "experts say".. to stay home fo at least "24"-hours after your fever peaks. and always remember "to wash