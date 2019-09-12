Speech to Text for YMCA and Blues Fest

and "soil". "the y-m-c-a of the wabash valley".. is offering "a specia opportunity for kids" this weekend. "kids" can spend the evening "at the y-m-c-a" enjoying "live music".. while parents and caregivers enjoy "the blues at the crossroads festival". this will allow for parents to enjoy "a kids free evening". while children dance the night away "at the y-m-c-a". performers from the blues festival will be "at the y-m-c-a" on friday and saturday. "on friday".. "the event" is open to ages "18"-months to "12"-years of age. "on saturday".. older kids are welcome to dance the night away with a d-j. /////// ///// "i have three little girls of my own who will be here um at least one of the nights if not both and they love music, they love dance parties at the y, they love hanging out with their friends and of course free pizza, so it's a win-win. while my husband and i go party it up at blues at the crossroads." //////// "pizza" will be provided. "the event" is open to y-m- c-a members and non-members. "a discount is available" for those who register "for both nights". "registration information" can be found on our website. that's w-t-h-i