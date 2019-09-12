Speech to Text for Vigo County 5th graders learn how to better take care of the environment in field trip

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today"... "vigo county students" are learning about the environment.. and "how to take better care of it". "5th grade students" from all schools took part "in a conservation day"! "the fairgrounds" became their classroom. you can see them there as they learned about animals. "activities today" reflected some of their class lessons. "the vigo county soil and water conservation district" puts this event together. ////// ////// "at least put the seed in their minds at this point. when they get older, they're learn 'oh, that's what that was talking about' so i think this is the best thing we can do for these young kids." /////// "students" also learned "about recycling", "water quality",