Friday Football Food Drive heads to North/South game

Friday Football Food Drive heads to North/South game

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

through this course. "news 10" is once again teaming-up "with catholic charities" "for the friday football food drive". in fact.. this is the 7th year "for the food fundraiser". and tomorrow.. is the big north.. south game. a perfect opportunity "to show your school pride".. while helping fulfill a need in our community. it's simple. bring "a non-perishable food item" to the game "tomorro night". that's at terre haute north vigo high school. "the game" gets underway at "7"-o'clock. place it in the school barrel of your choice. "monetary donations" will also be accepted. everything collected will be given "to catholic charities". ////// //////// "we feel the nutrition component is something that we can certainly bring awareness to and help people understand if they are in need, if food insecurity is an issue within their household, within their neighborhood, within their faith-based group, whatever it may be, that there's help available and we just need to help get them the information so that they can access food." /////// at the end of the season.. "the school" that collects the most food.. will walk away with "15"-hundred dollars.. plus, " trophy" and "bragging rights"! 2nd place will take home "1"-thousand-dollars. and 3rd place will earn "500"-dollars. "happening
