Speech to Text for One arrested after stabbing at Terre Haute church

"a homeless man".. is accused "of stabbing another man".. near a downtown terre haute church. "57"-year-old "brian pryor".. is facing charges "of aggravated battery" and "batter with a deadly weapon". those stem "from a stabbing" yesterday. according to court documents.. "robert jones" was in "the saint joseph's parish garden area" fighting with a woman. and that's when "police say".. "pryor" jumped in and c "jones" several times in the face and hand. "pryor" remains in jail on "25"-thousand-dollars