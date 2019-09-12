Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, still warm. Low: 70

Friday: Showers and storms, partly cloudy. High: 85

Detailed Forecast:

Another warmer than normal day will set in across the region with temperatures in the upper 80's. Hot air with stay with us through the night and our temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees. Tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 80's but partly cloudy skies will keep the warmer than normal conditions out of the area and we will see a small chance for showers and storms.