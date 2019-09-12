All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state road 1-54 in sullivan county is back open. it's a few days ahead of schedule. since Monday crews sealed the pavement between the state line and state road 63. in-dot says the road still needs sealed and lines painted. that will happen monday. there will be lane restrictions.

the federal railroad administration released its findings from a train derailment. it happened last june in princeton. due to the extreme heat and a loaded coal train investigators say the rails got hot enough to shift. Twenty-three cars on another train derailed. the accident caused more than $1.8 million in damage.

another meeting is set for tonight. that's to explain a referendum for the vigo county school corporation. this is video from last night. the referendum will be voted on in november. it asks to raise county property taxes by about 16 cents. that's so the school district can continue to function. ot will make up about $7 million a year for eight years. tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 at terre town elementary.

census workers want to make sure everyone gets counted next year. yesterday a training session was held in clark county, illinois. a big change for the upcoming 2020 census is that forms will be able to be filled-out online. if more people get counted the county will receive more federal funding.

happening tomorrow a mock election in vigo county. it's a way to make sure things are ready for the november election. you can ask questions and walk through the process. . it's at the vigo county public library in "meeting room b." its from 10 am to 2 pm.

president trump is promising to crack down on underage vaping. the president announced a proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes. the announcement follows the sixth death in the u-s from vaping related illness. hundreds of others are sick. coming up on cbs this morning - the manager of a texas vape shop speaks out about the proposed ban and the impact it could have on business. that's straight ahead at the top of the hour here on wthi.

a terre haute business hopes to grow and move to southern vigo county. right now "a-i-s gauging" is on north 13th street. the company hopes to buy a former pfizer lab along with some land. county officials want to sell it to them for $1.00. the lab has been vacant for 10 years. they say this puts the building back on the tax roll and ensure it is maintained.

Tomorrow baeseler's market will host a cookout to give back to "chances and services for youth." we've told you that the organization is low on volunteers. it's a program that mentors children in the wabash valley. news 10's jordan kudisch joins live from outside baesler's market. she has more on what you can look forward to. all of the proceeds from this yummy cookout will go directly to big brother big sisters. so you can eat good food and help a good cause. what's better than that? take a look at your screen for some of the important details. the event goes from 11 am to 2 pm. it costs $7 for a sandwich, chips, and drink. you can even pre-order the food...and provide for everyone! here's a sneak peek of that ribeye i was talking about. baesler's tells us the money will go towards various things involved with the "big brother big sister" program. for more information on the event or how to preorder visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from outside of baesler's, jk, news 10.