Speech to Text for Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

it's maintained. a local business is hoping to help area kids in need of role models. "baesler's market" in terre haute will host a cookout tomorrow. it's for "big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley." we've told you before... there's a shortage of volunteers for the organization. now's a chance to raise money to help out.. while eating delicious food. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she's live with what you can expect to see at the cookout. the grills will turn on before 11 tomorrow...and there will be no shortage of ribeyes. i was told this is the first time the two organizations have partnered up...and they're hoping for a good crowd. here's what you should know before heading to the cookout. take a look at your screen. the event goes from 11 am to 2 pm. it costs 7-dollars for a sandwich, chips, and drink. all of the proceeds will go directly to "big brothers big sisters." at previous cookouts of baeslers..they've made over 200-hundred ribeye sandwiches. you can see video of that on your screen. kristine o'hare with baesler's tells us the cookout benefits everyone in the community. "this is a great opportunity for us and a great for us and a opportunity "this is a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for the organization as well. so our customers really enjoy when we have these cookouts so it's good for us on that end and it's also great because we're able to raise a lot of money for organizations like casy." for more information on the event...or how to preorder.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live from outside of baesler's, jk, news